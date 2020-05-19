Brad Pitt surprises Missouri State University graduates with a message from quarantine

That’s when Pitt, a native of Springfield, Missouri — the place the college is situated — pops up on-screen.

“Hi everyone. Brad here from quarantine with a shout-out to the graduating class of Missouri State University. Yeah, it must be very strange doing this in these trying times, but know we’re rooting for you,” Pitt says, including, “Our money’s on you to make this world a better place. And we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So, you did it. You made it. Enjoy. Congrats again, and think big.”

An assistant professor on the college had tried on May 12 to land a video from Pitt by tweeting, “I had a wild idea that Brad Pitt would do his hometown a solid & cheer up @MissouriState grads who won’t walk this Friday. Haven’t heard from anyone I emailed, so here’s a video I never thought I’d share. Last shot for my students. Twitter, do your thing.”