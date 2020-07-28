Brad Pitt scores Emmy nomination for playing Fauci on ‘SNL’

Earlier that month, Fauci, 79, was asked on CNN’s New Day who he’d like to play him on “Saturday Night Live,” to which Fauci responded, “Brad Pitt, of course.”

Fauci later gave glowing praise for Pitt’s portrayal during an appearance on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia.”

“I think he did great,” he said. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”

In his appearance as Fauci, Pitt briefly broke character to deliver a message to the real-life doctor and immunologist and other health care professionals who have been guiding the country’s handling of the pandemic.

“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”