Brad Pitt is spotted in George Floyd hoodie riding his super rare BMW motorbike at 50,000-strong BLM demonstration – Armenian News

Brad Pitt was spotted attending a significant protest over the demise of George Floyd in Hollywood on Sunday.

In an unique photograph obtained by DailyMail.com, the Oscar winner was seen with an estimated 50,000 individuals who flooded the streets of Los Angeles.

Pitt’s immediately recognizable options have been barely distinguishable as he ventured out on his rare BMW motorbike.

With a crash helmet pulled over his head, the Hollywood star, 56, blended in with oblivious protesters whereas sporting a grey George Floyd emblazoned hoodie.

But one eagle eyed protester spotted the actor outdoors the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in the center of Hollywood. 

Pitt's instantly recognizable features were barely distinguishable as he ventured out on his rare BMW motorbike. Pictured: Pitt in similar jeans and shoes on his luxury motorbike on June 2Khodai added: 'He was there for the right reasons, he wasn't trying to draw attention to himself. He seemed into it and seemed inspired, it was so beautiful of him to be there'The event was peaceful, as have been most protests over the last several days in Southern California. Los Angeles police said no arrests were made



