Brad Pitt Has A New Lady?!

Officially Brad Pitt has been single given that his split from Angelina Jolie, so taking things public with a new girl is a quite huge action.

After 4 long years of singledom, however, it looks like that’s an action he’s all set to take! Us Weekly validated that the Oscar winner is dating German design Nicole Poturalski after they were spotted getting to Le Bourget airport together. The hot new couple were obviously on a romantic trip to Pitt’s chateau in the south of France.

Related: Alia Shawkat Explains She & Brad Are SIMPLY GOOD FRIENDS

A source for OK! Magazine declared the set were loading on the PDA beyondParis They stated:

“They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her. He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.”

So who is this female who’s caught the attention of the world’s most qualified bachelor??

Poturalski has had an effective runway profession and appeared on covers for Elle, Cosmopolitan, and Marie Claire (she’s likewise obviously a favorite of British designer Vivienne Westwood). Here she is on the cover of Elle Germany:

DailyMail.com reported the 27-year-old is rather achieved; she speaks 5 languages and assisted discovered a company that assists sharks.

And she has …