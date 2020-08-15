Brad Pitt fires back at ex Angelina Jolie after she filed request to remove judge amid divorce battle

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” it checks out.

ANGELINA JOLIE ASKS JUDGE IN BRAD PITT DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS TO BE REMOVED

The legal files explained Jolie’s movement as “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”

Jolie, 45, initially filed documents Aug 7 for Judge Ouderkirk to be removed the divorce case, declaring he was far too late and not upcoming adequate about other cases he was employed for including Pitt lawyer Anne C.Kiley According to People, Ouderkirk has 10 days to react to the starlet’s filing.

The filing stated that throughout the Jolie-Pitt procedures, Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent’s counsel.”

ANGELINA JOLIE TALKS BRAD PITT DIVORCE: ‘I FELT A DEEP AND GENUINE SADNESS’

It goes on to state that Pitt’s lawyer “actively promoted for Judge Ouderkirk’s monetary interests in moving– over the opposing celebration’s opposition– …