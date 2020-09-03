Brad Pitt Expects Angelina Jolie To ‘Lash Out’ After He Pulled This Petty Move With His New Girlfriend!

Is Brad Pitt attempting to egg on Angelina Jolie in the middle of their relentless divorce drama?

As we reported, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star brought his sweetheart Nicole Poturalski to the Ch âteau Miraval, the French estate Brangelina bought together in 2008, just recently. Turns out it was on the ex couple’s previous wedding event anniversary, too!

Obviously, that’s a quite strong move for the father-of-six. Tbh, it practically appears like the star was deliberately attempting to get a response out of the mom of his kids– and now, it appears that may in fact hold true!

According to an Us Weekly source, Brad’s move was rather determined, and the father-of-six completely “expects” his ex to “lash out” over it. The expert stated:

“Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will.”

Yikes Talk about petty!

Earlier this month, it was exposed the 56-year-old star has actually been subtle dating the 27-year-old appeal for practically a year now in the middle of his untidy divorce from the Oscar winner. The couple were spotted touching down at Le Bourget Airport near Paris …