Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are FINALLY Co-Parenting Well – Thanks To Family Therapy!

In an interview last month Angelina Jolie gave a rare answer to a question about her separate from Brad Pitt, saying she chose to split “for the wellbeing” of her family.

It was a statement that sounded just bursting at the seams with an undercurrent of animosity, the kind of relationship we’ve arrived at know between your world’s most well-known exes.

Related: Alia Shawkat Finally Opens Up About Her Friendship With Brad

However… we haven’t actually seen so a lot of that hostility lately. Back in May a source told Us Weekly the celebrities (who are apparently still both single btw) were “more cordial” lately, saying:

“Things between Brad and Angelina are better than they have been. They’re more cordial — they’re aiming toward resolutions that work for each of them.”

Just a week roughly ago Brad was spotted riding his motorcycle (hot!!! sorry…) from his Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star’s home, leading fans to infer the former couple were consistently getting along good enough for visits — which is really a big deal for them considering the blowout fights and custody battles we’d been hearing about.

Now a source is confirming to People the parents have indeed found common ground, and every thing is going well as Brangelina have discovered an actual co-parenting rhythm:

“The younger kids go back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves spending as much time with them as possible. He seems much happier.”

And apparently it’s all thanks to something a lot of folks still scoff at — therapy. The insider explains:

“It’s taken them a long time, with a lot of family therapy, to get to this point.”

So glad to hear this worked for them! It was an essential step, since the source adds:

“They definitely needed help figuring out all the child-custody issues and how Brad could be a dad again. Since the kids are older now, they are no longer dealing with separation issues from Angie.”

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 18 now, which we still can’t wrap our heads around. Pax is 16, Zahara is 15, Shiloh is 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne are 12. So not totally all teens yet, but absolutely old enough to have a better grasp of these rather unique family situation.

Unfortunately for Brad, Maddox and Pax apparently still have issues with their father to work through — they truly are not returning and forth for visits. But who knows? Maybe with a bit more work in family therapy, those rifts will be healed as well!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Instar.]