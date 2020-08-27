Brad Pitt and rumored girlfriend, German model Nicole Poturalski, spotted in France

According to the outlet, the pair then headed off to Paris-Le Bourget Airport, where they boarded a private jet bound for the South of France. Pitt and Poturalski were photographed by paparazzi wearing masks and sunglasses upon boarding the aircraft.

“They were seen driving in a chauffeured vehicle that took them to the airport for their next flight,” the insider explained. “They took the one hour flight and were spotted arriving in the South of France.”

ANGELINA JOLIE WANTS A ‘FAIR’ DIVORCE TRIAL WITH FULL ‘TRANSPARENCY AND IMPARTIALITY’

JENNIFER ANISTON AND BRAD PITT TO REUNITE FOR LIVE TABLE READ OF ‘FAST TIMES AT RIDGEMONT HIGH’: REPORTS

“They were very low-key and entered the plane quickly,” the eyewitness added.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actor did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Pitt is no stranger to the South of France. About 30 miles away from Le Castellet Airport is the Chateau Miraval, a property he owns with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that is used to run their French wine business.

While it is unclear how long the two have been secretly seeing each other,…