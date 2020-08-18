Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sign on for virtual table read of ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’

Aniston’s veteran buddy and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, is on board, along with Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaugheyand Julia Roberts

Aniston and Pitt were wed in 2000 and separated in 2005.

According to a news release, the livestream occasion is an “unrehearsed, anything-goes table read.” It will raise cash for Penn’s not-for-profit, CORE and the REFORM Alliance.

“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was composed by Cameron Crowe, who adjusted from his 1981 book of the exact same title. Crowe went undercover at a California high school and blogged about his experiences.

Penn provided an unforgettable efficiency in the motion picture as Jeff Spicoli, a constantly stoned internet user guy. The cast included a number of then-unknown young stars, consisting of Nicolas Cage, Phoebe Cates, Anthony Edwards, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Eric Stoltz and Forest Whitaker.