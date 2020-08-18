Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston sign on for virtual table read of ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’

Aniston’s veteran buddy and late-night host, Jimmy Kimmel, is on board, along with Morgan Freeman, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaugheyand Julia Roberts
This is not the very first time that Aniston and Pitt have actually reunited. They almost broke the web throughout the previous awards season when they hugged backstage at the SAG Awards, after Aniston won the award for exceptional efficiency by a female star in a drama series.
Aniston and Pitt were wed in 2000 and separated in 2005.
According to a news release, the livestream occasion is an “unrehearsed, anything-goes table read.” It will raise cash for Penn’s not-for-profit, CORE and the REFORM Alliance.
“Fast Times at Ridgemont High” was composed by Cameron Crowe, who adjusted from his 1981 book of the exact same title. Crowe went undercover at a California high school and blogged about his experiences.
Penn provided an unforgettable efficiency in the motion picture as Jeff Spicoli, a constantly stoned internet user guy. The cast included a number of then-unknown young stars, consisting of Nicolas Cage, Phoebe Cates, Anthony Edwards, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Eric Stoltz and Forest Whitaker.
The occasion will be livestreamed on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on CORE’s Facebook page.