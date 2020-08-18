Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston set to reunite onscreen for first time since 2001  – Armenian News

Brad Pitt will be working once again with his ex- better half Jennifer Aniston when they appear at an approaching live table read of the hit 1982 funny Fast Times At Ridgemont High, the Daily Mail reports.

Pitt, 56, and Jimmy Kimmel, 52, were the most recent additions revealed Monday for the all- star lineup – which marks the first time Brad will have dealt with Aniston since 2001.

Among the other stars signing up with the fond memories workout are Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Dane Cook and Sean Penn, who increased to popularity with his function in the initial hit movie.

The live occasion will stream on the Facebook and TikTok accounts of Penn’s company CORE on August 21 at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PST.