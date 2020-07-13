Brad Paisley thanks fans for ‘hopefully once-in-a-lifetime’ drive-thru concert amid coronavirus spike

“I will never forget this hopefully once-in-a-lifetime thing,” he ended his concert on Sunday night, according to The Indy Star.

His very first stop of the trip remained inSt Louis on Friday, followed by Nashville on Saturday and Indianapolis on Sunday.

“This is how you do music in 2020, folks,” the nation vocalist stated at the start of the Nashville concert, according to The Tennessean.

During that concert, he joked, “We have had many a person tell me that they conceived their child after my concert, somewhere. I don’t think it’s ever happened during. We know what you’re doing on the back row, right now!”

The outlet likewise reported that Paisley asked fans to “honk or something” after efficiencies in lieu of clapping.

“Thank you a lot for offering us this memory tonight, everyone. I hope we have actually offered you a memory. We’re gon na make it through this,” he informed his fans.

Each concertgoer got sufficient area for their vehicle, seeing the program beyond their vehicle and area to socially distance from the next group.

Parking areas were on a first-come basis and split into 3 lots. The better the lot was to the phase, the more a fan paid.