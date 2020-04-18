Brad Paisley hilariously dyes wife’s roots while under lockdown: ‘I’m scared,’ she says

The crooner’s partner, Kimberly Williams Paisley, shared a hilarious video on Instagram of Brad taking up the function of his wife’s hairdresser as the 2 keep dwelling collectively.

“Alright so, this is what I normally use,” she says, holding up a field of hair dye.

“Oh, I had no idea you colored your hair!” Paisley quips earlier than sloppily squirting the product into an applicator.

The “Waitin’ on a Woman” singer generously shakes the bottle for 2 minutes as his spouse reminds him to “mix well.”

“I’m scared,” she mouths to the digicam earlier than taking a seat in entrance of her husband.

The singer then applies the dye throughout her hair, joking that he noticed “no gray” and asking, “When did you get a tattoo on your scalp?”

“This is going to ruin everything I’ve worked towards in my image,” Paisley jokes earlier than including, “You’re using me for my talents.”

The amusing clip was well-received by Paisely followers.

“America needs this reality show!!!” one fan commented.

Another shared the hashtag #lasttimeforeverything.

“Love y’all!!! This is the best!” one other commented.

“OMG, this is GOLD,” one follower added.

But Paisely wasn’t precisely thrilled to seek out out that the at-home clip made its manner onto Instagram.

“Someone disable her friggin instagram account,” he wrote.

The Paisleys are the newest stars to share what is going on on behind the scenes while they observe social distancing at dwelling.

Last month, the couple used their down time to supply charity reduction by turning their free grocery retailer in Nashville — referred to as The Store — right into a volunteer supply service to ship every week’s price of groceries to aged people in particular neighborhoods within the metropolis.

The singer introduced the initiative on his social media accounts.

“In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit,” Paisley stated in a video. “…We have a list of seniors that we’re basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we’re doing this right.”

The Store is run by volunteers and companies these in want locally.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” he stated. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”