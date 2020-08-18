Brad Binder: Cheating death and creating MotoGP history

The South African was ideal behind Johann Zarco’s Ducati when it hit Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha with the riders racing at complete throttle. Zarco and Morbidelli were sent out flying, while their bikes continued, ending up being possibly deadly projectiles.

“Honestly I prefer not to even think about,” he confesses. “You know the bikes are probably still going at more than 200 kph, and a bike weighing in at 185kgs flying at close to 200 kph, if that hits somebody, I think we all know how that might end.”

Remarkably both Zarco and Morbidelli had the ability to leave the event, though the Ducati rider has actually given that informed L’Equipe that he will go through surgical treatment for a fractured wrist later on today. Binder states the dangers of racing are constantly there. “It’s a danger that everybody knows, that we really just try to keep in the back of our minds and not think about. Unfortunately, the only way to do this job is to approach things in that way. If you’re worried about the risks and the things that could happen, I don’t think you could ever do this job for a living.” READ: Maverick Vinales — Top Gun by name, top rider by nature Rollercoaster week Binder completed 4th after the red-flagged race ultimately rebooted, an outstanding accomplishment from 17th on the grid. It topped completion of a rollercoaster week …

Read The Full Article