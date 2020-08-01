Brace yourselves: Google’s Pixel 4A is finally, probably coming Monday

With a reported $349 cost, OLED screen, Google’s terrific video camera, and a good-enough processor, the upcoming Pixel 4A seems like it’ll be a difficult offer to beat for those who do not require a premium phone. And it appears like the phone will finally be introducing on August 3rd.

Google has actually formally validated that a brand-new Pixel phone is coming this Monday, and while there’s a minor possibility it might be a various phone, Google itself had actually likewise dripped an image of a phone last month that compares with whatever else we ‘d heard. Now, more renders of the phone have actually been dripped that appear to validate a great deal of the earlier reports. Ishan Agarwal published a picture of the phone comparable to ones we have actually seen formerly and evident verification of the phone’s specifications.

Full Google Pixel 4a Specifications in this thread thanks to @samsungbloat! -6+128 GB, $349 in the United States

-Snapdragon 730 G

-Pixel 4a 5G with Pixel 5 fall launch, $499

-5.81″ Punch- hole FHD+ HDR 19.5:9 OLED Display, AOD & & Now Playing

-144 x694 x8.2 mm, 143 g

-3140 mAH Battery#Pixel4a pic.twitter.com/qkcwlznJQL — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)August 1, 2020

Teases about the phone have actually been dripping for months, with specifications, renders, video camera samples, wallpapers, and even pictures of a model gadget making the rounds. Back in April, 9to5Google had a.