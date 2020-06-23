Bra advert banned for claiming to ‘reduce risk of breast cancer’

An advert for a bra has been banned for claiming it reduces the risk of breast cancer.

The paid-for post on Facebook from the firm called Lemongrassrice Ltd was promoting an “easy comfort bra” with an “ergonomic design”.

Below the post was a picture of the bra it self as well as an x-ray image of a breast with text stating: “Reduce the risks of breast cancer”.

A medical practioner who saw the advert on April 1 reported it to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and challenged whether its claim relating to breast cancer could be substantiated.

The ASA said that the firm failed to respond to its request for more details and subsequently ruled that the advert should not appear again in its current form.

The ruling read: “The ASA considered that consumers who saw the claim ‘reduce the risks of breast cancer’ would realize that wearing the bra featured in the ad would reduce the risks of getting breast cancer.

“We considered that to be a medical claim; however, we had not seen any evidence to demonstrate that the product was a CE-marked medical device.”

The watchdog ruled that the advert was misleading.

The ASA also said it absolutely was “concerned” by the company’s lack of response. Lemograssrice Ltd did not respond to a request to comment from the Telegraph.

Facebook said it doesn’t allow misleading adverts on its platform. It has introduced an instrument so users can report ads they feel could possibly be misleading.