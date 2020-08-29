BPSO: Local attorney crashes D.A’s office vehicle, refuses to say how it happened | 3 Investigates

TAYLORTOWN, La.–The personal attorney who trashed a sport energy vehicle belonging to the Bossier-Webster parishes district attorney’s office would not inform examining officers how the vehicle ended up in a bayou recently and why he left the scene of the mishap, a Bossier Sheriff’s Office report into the crash states.

Lyn Lawrence, a Bossier City attorney who is a close individual buddy and political ally of District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, was ticketed by constable’s deputies for stopping working to report the mishap.

Marvin has actually declined to discuss why a civilian was driving a vehicle belonging to his office and if he authorized Lawrence’s usage ofit Lawrence likewise would not react to demands from KTBS for remark.

Bossier Parish constable’s deputies stated they got a call soon prior to midnight Thursday that a vehicle had actually discussed an embankment along state Highway 527 in southBossier Parish Deputies discovered a 2013 Toyota Sequoia on its side in Red Chute Bayou however nobody in the vehicle.

Sheriff’sLt Bill Davis stated deputies traced the ownership of the SUV to the district attorney’s office, gotten in touch with somebody in the D.A’s office and figured out …