BP warns of $17.5 billion hit as pandemic knocks oil demand

The UK oil company said in a statement Monday that the health crisis could have an “enduring impact on the global economy,” causing less demand for energy over a “sustained period,” plus it cut its forecast for Brent crude prices on the next three decades by 27% to $55 per barrel.

BP BP Lower prices mean their assets, including untapped oil and gas reserves, are worth less.said it might write down the worthiness of its assets by between $13 billion and $17.5 billion, or as much as 6% of the full total, when it reports earnings for the next quarter on August 4. The company may also stop developing some oil and gas fields as it invests in cleaner energy.

“BP’s management … has a growing expectation that the aftermath of the pandemic will accelerate the pace of transition to a lower carbon economy and energy system, as countries seek to ‘build back better’ so that their economies will be more resilient in the future,” it said in its statement.

Shares in the company fell 5% in London before recovering some lost ground.

“I am confident that these difficult decisions — rooted in our net zero ambition and reaffirmed by the pandemic — will better enable us to compete through the energy transition,” CEO Bernard Looney said in a statement. BP had already pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its global operations, as well as emissions that derive from the oil and gas it produces, to net zero by 2050. By the same date, the company aims to halve the carbon intensity of the products it sells. The coronavirus pandemic hammered demand for oil, gas and coal, with factories shut, planes grounded and motorists ordered to stay in the home. Brent crude, the world wide benchmark, which collapsed to its lowest level in over 20 years in April, has more than doubled in price ever since then but continues to be down 42% this year. BP announced last week that it would cut 10,000 jobs, or nearly 15% of its workforce, to lessen costs. In an email to employees, Looney said that the oil price has plunged “well below” the level needed seriously to turn a profit. “We are spending much, much more than we make,” he said. Peak oil? The International Energy Agency said last month that oil demand could drop by 9 million barrels a day in 2010 on average, returning consumption to 2012 levels. Consumption is gradually recovering as lockdown restrictions are lifted around the world, but oil businesses face a bleak long term outlook. Some analysts are warning that demand might never go back to its 2019 record high as the pandemic accelerates shifts which were already underway in energy markets, such as the switch to renewables, and contains a lasting impact on the way in which people work and travel. Some governments are using such behavioral shifts, and the crisis more broadly, to purchase clean energy and pivot their economies away from fossil fuels. Airbus EADSF Air France-KLM AFLYY France’s $17 billion support package forand the country’s wider aviation industry includes funds for research and development, with the goal of producing a carbon neutral aircraft in 2035. The bailout ofalso includes new environmental commitments Germany, meanwhile, is spending billions of euros on subsidies that may slash the price of electric cars , that your government says is part of a drive to access a carbon neutral economy by 2050. Shell RDSB l consider whether it could afford to cover dividends on a quarterly basis. Unlike rival, BP has up to now resisted pressure to cut payouts to shareholders , despite a $6 billion increase in its net debt in the very first quarter. The board has said it wilconsider whether it could afford to cover dividends on a quarterly basis. — Julia Horowitz and Charles Riley contributed for this report.

