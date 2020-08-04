BP stock price gains 8% on a dividend reset

BP reported a loss of $168 billion, mainly due to $109 billion worth of problems.

The oil giant has “restarted” a dividend, although slashed by 50% to 5.25 cents per share for the quarter.

BP stock price rises 8% as it deals with strong resistance above GBX300

Shares of BP PLC (LON: BP.) increased 8% on Tuesday after the oil giant revealed a dividend ‘reset’ by 50%. BP stock price is now trading above GBX300 once again as it tries to break the coming down pattern line.

Fundamental analysis: New technique provided

BP reported a loss of $168 billion, mainly due to $109 billion worth of problems. As anticipated, the company had a hard time amidst a collapse in petroleum costs and low need throughout the COVID-19 break out.

The London- based oil giant took a hidden replacement expense loss of $6.7 billion, versus a $2.8 billion revenue in the very same duration a year prior to. This metric is in fact a proxy for net revenue.

“These headline results have been driven by another very challenging quarter, but also by the deliberate steps we have taken as we continue to reimagine energy and reinvent bp,” Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, stated in a statement.

BP included that it has “restarted” a dividend, although slashed by 50% to 5.25 cents per share for the quarter.

“I want to acknowledge the impact the reset dividend will have on many – whether individual retail investors or large holders,” Looney stated.

Following a tough quarter, BP revealed a brand-new technique with a shift to tidy energy. As a primary step, the British huge devoted to slash oil and gas production by 40% from existing levels by the end of the years. Moreover, BP will “begin no exploration in new countries.”

“Energy markets are fundamentally changing, shifting towards low carbon, driven by societal expectations, technology and changes in consumer preferences,” stated Helge Lund, BP chairman.

Campaigners for tidy energy invited the current relocation fromBP

“Slashing oil and gas production and investing in renewable energy is what Shell and the rest of the oil industry needs to do for the world to stand a chance of meeting our global climate targets,” Mel Evans, senior environment advocate for Greenpeace UK, commented.

Invezz reported last month that British Petroleum invested ₤790 million in India’s Reliance Industries.

Technical analysis: Stock rallies

BP stock price acquired over 8% on Tuesday after the oil giant stated it will “reset” the dividend payment. As a result, BP share price is trading at a 2-week high, simply a day after striking the 4-month low at GBX272



BP stock day-to-day chart (TradingView)

The purchasers are now trying to help with a break of the coming down pattern line that links 2 swing highs. Moreover, the 100- DMA comes simply listed below the GBX310 manage to increase the quantity of difficulties dealing with the bulls. However, a break above this location would unlock for a transfer to GBX370

Summary

BP stock price rose 8% to trade above GBX300 once again after the oil giant revealed a dividend ‘reset’ by 50%. A brand-new technique has actually existed that will have BP slash oil and gas production by 40% by the end of the years.