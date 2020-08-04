BP reports $6.7 billion second-quarter loss after major write downs, cuts dividend

Energy giant BP reported a considerable loss for the 2nd quarter on Tuesday, after downgrading the worth of a few of its properties on expectations of lower product costs.

Second- quarter underlying replacement expense revenue, utilized as a proxy for net revenue, can be found in at a loss of $6.7 billion, conference expectations of experts surveyed byRefinitiv That compared to net revenue of $ 2.8 million for the exact same duration a year previously.

BP likewise revealed that it had actually halved its dividend to 5.25 cents per share for the quarter, compared to 10.5 cents per share for the very first 3 months of the year.

The reported loss for the quarter was $168 billion, in plain contrast to an earnings of $1.8 billion for the exact same duration a year previously. This consisted of a net post-tax charge of $109 billion for non-operating products.

The breakdown of this figure consisted of $9.2 billion in problems throughout the group, mostly due to BP’s modified projection for oil and gas costs over the next 30 years, and $1.7 billion of expedition write- offs.

The U.K.-based oil and gas business stated last month that it might sustain non-cash problems charges and write- offs in the 2nd quarter, approximating an aggregate variety of $13 billion to $17.5 billion after tax. At the time, BP stated the “enduring” effect of the coronavirus pandemic had actually triggered the company to decrease its oil and cost projections through to 2050.

“These heading results …