BP halves dividend after suffering record loss

BP has actually halved its investor dividend and published a record $6.7 bn quarterly loss after the coronavirus pandemic hit worldwide need for oil.

The dividend news is another blow for pension funds and personal financiers who have actually seen a string of companies cut or stop payments.

The loss was mainly due to BP jotting down the worth of its possessions after it cut its oil cost projections.

BP stated the outlook for oil rates and need was”challenging and uncertain”

.

It likewise cautioned that the pandemic might weigh on the worldwide economy for a “sustained period”.

In the short-term, BP stated it anticipated need for oil might be as much as 9 million barrels daily lower compared to in 2015.

It has actually currently revealed it will cut 10,000 tasks, with as lots of as 2,000 set to be lost in the UK.

Who wins and who loses when oil rates fall?

Shell cuts dividend for very first time considering that WW2

Oil rates have actually plunged after the coronavirus practically closed down significant economies.

In April, the cost turned unfavorable for the very first time in history, implying manufacturers needed to pay purchasers to take oil off their turn over worry storage capability might go out.

BP’s …