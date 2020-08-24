BOZLUN Smart Watch for Android Phones and iPhones, Waterproof Smartwatch Activity Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor Sleep Tracker Step Counter for Men and Women



Features of the B36 Fitness Tracker:

1.04” Color Screen: The smartwatch has an IPS color touchscreen which can be seen clearly in bright light.

Waterproof: The BOZLUN B36 fitness trackers are IP68 waterproof and can be worn in the shower and during swimming.

Quick View: To preserve its battery, your screen turns off when not in use. It wakes up automatically when you turn your wrist towards you(known as Quick View). You can set the start and stop time and the sensitivity on the app.

Functions for Women: The smart watch records a woman’s menstrual cycle and reveals the different phase of a woman’s menstrual cycle in different patterns.

Activity Tracker: Know how many steps you took, how much distance you covered and how many calories you burned in a day. You can also record this information separately in an exercise or training including your real-time heart rate.

Heart Rate and Sleep Monitor: The B36 smartwatches help you to track your immediate heart rate automatically & continuously. It also helps to monitor both the time you spend asleep and your sleep quality, assisting you in adjusting yourself in a better and healthier lifestyle.

Notifications: If you turn on notifications, your tracker will alert you when you receive a message, without missing a message that matters.

Stopwatch: Time events with ease and accuracy. B36 smart bracelet can time full events and keep track of split times.

Compatibility: The app the watch synchronized supports iOS 8.0 & Android 4.4 and higher operating systems and Bluetooth 4.0

More Practical Designs: The B36 fitness watch is IP68 waterproof and can be worn in the shower and during swimming. It is 1.1oz ultra lightweight for long wearing and has an IPS color display for clarity. Other practical functions, such as camera remote control, sedentary alert, and silent alarm allow you to benefit more