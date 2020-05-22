Boyfriend is arrested after woman fell from balcony

A person has been arrested after his accomplice died in a deadly balcony fall at a swanky lodge in Sydney’s CBD.

The woman’s physique was found about 8pm on Friday after emergency providers have been referred to as to Sussex Street to experiences of a fall from the Hyatt Regency lodge at Darling Harbour within the metropolis’s CBD.

Police stated on Saturday that the 45-year-old woman had fallen from the tenth ground balcony.

A woman has mysteriously fallen from the balcony of Sydney’s Hyatt Regency lodge (pictured) on Friday night

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command and paramedics discovered the woman’s physique on a degree one rooftop.

She was declared lifeless on the scene. Police haven’t but formally recognized the woman.

It is unknown if the woman died from the autumn or was already lifeless beforehand.

A 48-year-old man, believed to be the woman’s accomplice, was arrested on the scene and brought to Day Street Police Station.

He has since been launched pending additional investigation.

Against the law scene has been established and a police investigation has been launched into her demise.