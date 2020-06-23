Boy who woke from coma ‘after smelling Lynx deodorant’ now has curly hair for the first time ever

A teenager who woke up from a coma after smelling his favourite Lynx deodorant has now grown curly hair for the first time in his life.

Kacper Krauze, 13, was forced in to a coma for three weeks after nearly drowning in the River Eden in Cumbria back in February.

Unable to swim, he spent 25 minutes underwater after falling into the river whilst paddling with friends. When Kacper was pulled out of the water, emergency services managed to restart his heart but put him right into a coma because of lack of oxygen caused by the accident.

13-year-old Kacper Krauze (pictured) who was pulled out of the River Eden in Cumbria in February after spending 25 minutes underwater without oxygen, was miraculously woken up by the smell of his favourite Lynx deodorant

Now continuing his recovery from the ordeal, Kacper has bizarrely developed curly hair (left) for the first time in his life, possessing only had straight hair (right) before the incident

After three weeks in the coma, their mother, Wioletta, sprayed Lynx deodorant under his arms and her son opened his eyes immediately.

Now Kacper is recovering well from the incident but has bizarrely grown curly hair despite having straight hair for his whole life.

Mrs Krause, 43, mentioned: ‘What’s uncommon is their hair will be curly now. Before the accident it absolutely was always right and now it’s very curly which is unusual, but is actually still good.

‘He’s still using his pills but the doctors have stated he will manage to come off this medication inside the long term.’

Kacper’s mommy, Wioletta Krauze (left), referred to her boy’s new hair as ‘strange but still nice’

Since coming out of the coma, Kacper has started schoolwork once more and is also badminton following their ordeal.

His mommy added: ‘He’s walking alright but occasionally he requirements some assist at home great right palm is still unreliable but he is able to write from it slowly.

‘He’s now learned to publish with his left so he could use their left hand to perform homework.

‘He’s again at college part-time and can do 3 or 4 hours each day because he will get really exhausted sometimes as soon as he’s exhausted he is just not want to function.

‘His speech is really much better. He still has speech in addition to language remedy but he is able to say every thing. It’s gonna take a lengthy time yet Kacper’s gradually getting back on track.

Kacper has since delivered to school part-time and is also playing sport once more, according to their mother

‘He takes on football it truly is amazing to determine his advancements, we are thus proud, it truly is a miracle.’

Kacper’s mommy also proved her child is still applying the Lynx deodorant of which miraculously woke him upward from the coma.

Families usually are recommended to be able to stimulate the senses of these in a coma by talking with them, holding their particular hand, enjoying music in addition to spraying acquainted scents.

Research statements these excitation can reduce the amount of time an individual usually spends in a coma.

Kacper (pictured) fell in to the water and experienced shock from the cold temperature associated with the normal water, which manufactured him struggle

The teen spent about three weeks within a coma prior to his mommy sprayed Lynx deodorant beneath his hands, which brought on Kacper to spread out his eye immediately

Recalling the moment the woman son woke, Mrs Krauze said: ‘I was constantly with your pet and when the nurse cleaned him I actually helped just about all the time.

‘She said I really could buy your pet some things in addition to Kacper enjoys Lynx, when she dispersed it beneath his hands he exposed his eye. He need to have remembered.

‘When having been in his coma we place music as well as I spoken to your pet all the time, right after we dispersed the Lynx I could not believe this, it was a total miracle.

‘He constantly used Lynx, he cherished the scent, he nevertheless uses this to this day.’

A coma is a condition of unconsciousness where a particular person is unconcerned and should not be woken.

It appear from problems for the human brain, such as an extreme head injuries, stroke, serious alcohol poisoning or a mind infection.