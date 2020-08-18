Boy plans 50-mile bike ride to benefit C&O Canal Towpath

An 8-year-old Carroll County boy is on an objective– on his bike.Brody Reppe is unstoppable on his bike.”I’ve learned how to ride my bike in March at the beginning of the pandemic,” he stated.Since then, he has actually logged more than 500 miles.”Now, I’m riding super long distances,” he stated.He began in his Westminster area, however his preferred area is the C&O Canal Towpath.”There are plenty of places to ride on it. You don’t just have to go at the same place many times,” he stated.He likes it there, however there’s simply one issue.”There are parts of it that are ungraded. You would think it’s very rocky,” Brody stated.More individuals are going to parks and outside areas throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and numerous location parks have more runners and cyclists, however less funds and contributions. So Brody is raising cash to pave the path, publishing his project online.”I am (pledging) to ride 50 miles on the C&O Canal,” Brody stated.”It’s great to see him combining a passion that he loves with biking with something that’s helping C&O Canal as well,” stated Brody’s mom, Kristi Reppe.Brody stated he believed finding out how to ride a bike would be the very best part of being house a lot. It ends up, it’s not. “I like riding a bike because I like being with my dad,” Brody stated.” I take a trip a lot for my task. So I’m away a lot, therefore …

