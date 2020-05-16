Boy in critical condition after accidental shooting | Local News

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after sustaining a gunshot wound in what’s believed to be an accidental shooting Thursday night time.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers had been dispatched to a gunshot sufferer at a residence in the 1000 block of Center Street in Bismarck at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.

Lifesaving measures had been administered on scene, and the affected person was transported by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, the place at the moment the affected person is listed in critical condition.

The shooting sufferer sustained a gunshot wound to the higher physique. Throughout the investigation up to now, it seems to be an accidental shooting.

Further info can be launched because it turns into accessible.

