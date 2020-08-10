Boy hurt in motorcycle accident that killed grandfather in May gets big welcome home from Chickasaw police and community | News

CHICKASAW,Ala (WALA)– Loved ones, even complete strangers touched by 11- year-old Caleb Springston’s story, lined the street in Chickasaw Friday afternoon to welcome him back home as Chickasaw police accompanied him and his household through the city in a much was worthy of homecoming suitable for a fighter.

In early May Caleb was coming home from a small getaway at the beach with his grandfather riding on the back of his motorcycle when an SUV struck them head on eliminating his grandfather.

“God’s the only reason we’ve made it this far. Without him I don’t think my son would have been here today,” stated his mom, NancySpringston

Caleb has actually invested the last three months in a Birmingham healthcare facility.

His story has actually touched a lot of individuals who welcomed him Friday afternoon with big smiles, warm hugs and delighted tears.

“Caleb’s a wonderful child who’s went through so much tragedy and losing people he loves that, you know, the support of the community is amazing,” stated Melissa Monroe with MoBay Cruise for a Cause.

Five days prior to his 12 th birthday Caleb is lastly back home and although there is still a long roadway ahead for his healing his mom states he’s currently doing more than …