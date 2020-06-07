Boy, five, who had his legs amputated raises £145,000 for NHS after Captain Tom Moore inspired him

A brave five-year-old, who had both of his legs amputated as a baby after suffering horrific abuse from his birth parents, has raised more than £145,000 for the NHS after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Tony Hudgell, from West Malling, Kent, has vowed to walk every day in June to boost money for Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

He will walk a total of 10km to fundraise for the hospital that saved his life when he was only five weeks old.

The courageous boy decided to start fundraising after he was inspired by Captain Tom Moore, who used his frame to walk laps of his home in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tony appeared on BBC Breakfast on Saturday morning with his adoptive parents Paula and Mark Hudgell, and has since received significantly more than £130,000 in less than 24 hours.

Tony had to have both legs surgically removed after suffering horrific abuse from his birth parents when that he was just 41 days old.

He was rushed to hospital in November 2014 with multiple organ failure, several fractures and even sepsis, leaving him on life support at the Evelina London Children’s Hospital. His legs had to be amputated in 2017.

When that he was discharged from hospital at four months old, he was placed into the foster care of Paula, 52, and Mark, 55, who later adopted him.

Now, after being fitted with his first set of artificial legs earlier this season, Tony has vowed to walk 10km to raise money and give you thanks to a healthcare facility.

What may seem such as an easy task to some is really a ‘huge mountain’ for Tony, as he has spent the coronavirus lockdown learning to walk using his crutches.

Tony had already raised significantly more than £1,000 before triggering on his first day on Monday and has now collected an astounding £145,000 – far more than his original £509 target.

The little boy was thrilled for a video message from Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and grandchildren Georgia and Benji after his BBC Breakfast appearance.

They wished him all the best on his challenge and said they are ‘so proud’ of him.

Tony’s mum Paula said from your family home in Kings Hill, Kent: ‘Tony has been trying so very hard with his crutches and it is gruelling for him.

‘But he then saw Captain Tom on the news and said “Look, he’s like me!”

‘So we decided that when Tony got a little bit stronger on his crutches that he could set himself his own challenge.

‘He is this kind of bright, determined and confident boy that him planning to do something similar to this doesn’t surprise me, even though I consider his terrible start in life.

‘He was just weeks old when that he suffered appalling abuse from his birth parents and left seconds from death.’

Tony has endured other issues due to the abuse, including deafness in his right ear, but is described by his parents as a ‘bright, happy and confident little boy who loves life’.

Paula said: ‘I can’t ever repay the doctors, nurses and staff at the Evelina for what they did for him in those beginning, and continue steadily to do included in his on-going treatment.

‘As well as the have to have both legs amputated at the knee in 2017, Tony still suffers from a left hip dislocation and missing ball joint because of infection, hand problems and is deaf in his right ear – all a result of the abuse.

‘The Evelina has become a 2nd home for him and the staff are like family.

‘We also provide many friends working there on the NHS frontline caring for very badly children with Covid-related Kawasaki disease.

‘This is merely our little way of helping them as of this difficult time. Tony started on Monday June 1 and aims to walk a little each day, keeping a tally until he hopefully reaches his 10km target.

‘It may seem such as an easy task but this is a huge achievement for Tony, and he’ll need just of encouragement along the way!’

Tony, who is really a Chelsea football fan, also appeared on This Morning with his adoptive parents at the end of March to speak about his new prosthetic legs.

He was surprised with a video message from Chelsea star Frank Lampard, 41, who promised him free match tickets since the ‘guest of honour’ when ‘the world goes back to normal’ following the coronavirus crisis.

Paula and Mark fought successfully to bring their son’s abusers – birth parents Jody Simpson and Tony Smith – to justice in February 2018.

They were each handed maximum jail terms of 10 years after being found guilty at Maidstone Crown Court, Kent, of daughter or son cruelty and causing or allowing serious harm to a young child.

Since then, Tony has started mainstream school and also inspired Paula to campaign with Tonbridge and Malling MP Tom Tugendhat for tougher punishments for those convicted of such crimes.

To sponsor Tony’s 10km walk in aid of Evelina London Children’s Hospital, visit his JustGiving page.