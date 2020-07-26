Boy 17, is stabbed to death following street fight in Manchester

Police last night released a murder examination after a boy was stabbed to death in south Manchester.

Officers were called to the scene around 7.30 pm after getting reports of a disruption on the street in the Moss Side location of the city.

A boy aged 17 was regretfully noticable dead at the scene

A 17- year-old boy was killed and 3 others were stabbed throughout a fight in the Moss Side location of Manchester at 7,30 pm the other day

A 17- year-old boy was apprehended on suspicion of murder following last night’s stabbing in Moss Side, Manchester, envisioned

Greater Manchester Police stated: ‘Enquires have actually developed that 3 other males were likewise stabbed throughout the run-in.

‘They have actually been taken to health center with injuries that are not thought to be harmful.’

A boy aged 17 was apprehended at the scene. He stays in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Leon Jacobs of GMP’s City of Manchester Division stated:

‘This is a terrible occurrence and we are striving to develop how this boy came to lose his life.

‘Our expert officers are supporting the boy’s household and our ideas are with them as they have a hard time to come to terms with their loss.

‘We likewise want those in health center a rapid healing.

‘While our examinations are in their infancy, we have actually currently made one arrest.’