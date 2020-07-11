Boy, 10, is stabbed in Bolton as 18-year-old is arrested on suspicion of assault 

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a stabbing of a 10-year-old boy.

Police have confirmed that the 18-year-old man, who will not be named, has been arrested and is in custody in regards to the stabbing of a 10-year-old boy in Bolton today.

Officers were called to a street in Bolton at around 1.20pm to reports that a 10-year-old boy have been attacked.

Scene on Bridgeman Street, Great Lever, where it’s reported that a son or daughter under the age of ten was stabbed inside a house today

Forensic officers enter a house on Bridgeman Street in Bolton, this afternoon after having a 10-year-old boy was stabbed

Forensic officers inspect the encompassing area after having a ten-year-old boy was stabbed earlier this afternoon

He has been taken up to hospital, where he remains in a reliable condition and it’s believed he can be discharged later tonite.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with ‘no wider threat’ to people.

A large police presence remains in the region, whilst investigation work is carried out.

Detective Superintendent Joanne Rawlinson said: ‘No child should ever function as victim of such a distressing incident and my thoughts are with this particular young boy and his family as he receives medical treatment in hospital.

‘We are pleased to hear the news that the boy is successful and he may be discharged later today. We hope that he makes a full and quick recovery.

‘I appreciate that such news is more likely to cause upset and shock within the area community, as well as the wider public, but I can assure you that individuals are doing absolutely every thing we can to piece together the circumstances of this incident.

‘In a recently available development, especially trained officers have made an arrest of an 18-year-old man who will be questioned by detectives in the coming hours.

‘We do believe this to be an isolated incident and at the moment there are numerous officers in the area conducting enquiries.

‘If members of the area community have any concerns or problems, we would urge them to speak with these officers that are there to greatly help and provide support to anybody who might need it.’

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1475 of 11/07/20. Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.