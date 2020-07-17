Boy, 10, is grabbed from a boat and attacked by a shark  

A 10-year-old boy was grabbed from a boat and mauled by a shark before his heroic dad jumped into the water to save him.

The family was fishing about 5km off the coast of Stanley, northwest Tasmania, on Friday afternoon when he was attacked

The boy suffered head, chest, and arm wounds and was rushed to North West Regional Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

A 10-year-old boy was grabbed from a boat and mauled by a shark before his heroic dad jumped into the water to save him (stock image)

His father and two other men managed to scare the shark away when they dived into the ocean and rescued the boy.

‘The boy, who was wearing a personal flotation device, suffered lacerations to his arm, and other cuts to his chest and head,’ Ambulance Tasmania said.

Tasmanian Police earlier issued a shark warning for the area about 1pm on Friday.

‘Please be advised there has been a large shark sighted in the Stanley area. If swimming or undertaking fishing and other marine activities please take necessary precautions,’ it read.