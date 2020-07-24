Boxing: Mike Tyson to fight Roy Jones Jr in exhibition bout – Armenian News

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition fight versus ex- 4- weight world champ Roy Jones Jr.

The bout is arranged to happen on 12 September in Los Angeles, according to BBC Sport.

Tyson, 54, last combated expertly in 2005 when he was beaten by Irishman Kevin McBride in what was his 6th loss in 58 profession contests.

Fellow American Jones, 51, has actually not combated given that pounding Scott Sigmon in February 2018.

The California State Athletic Commission has actually approved the fight, which will be over 8 rounds and broadcast on pay- per- view.

Tyson ended up being the youngest ever world heavyweight champ at 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in 1986.

He just recently sustained rumours of a resurgence when he shared recorded pad exercises on social networks.

In 2006, Tyson had a variety of 4- round exhibition bouts with CoreySanders At the time he required cash having actually applied for insolvency in 2003, however he likewise mentioned the psychological health and tension- easing advantages a light- hearted return offered him.

More just recently, there had actually been talk of Tyson battling previous competitor Evander Holyfield, who retired in 2014.

Holyfield, 57, won their 2 previous bouts in the 1990 s, consisting of the notorious encounter in 1997 when Tyson was disqualified for biting his challenger’s ear.