Boxing legend and owner of Jimmy’s Corner Bar in Times Square who trained Muhammad Ali dies of coronavirus aged 89

Boxing legend and bar owner Jimmy Glenn who trained Muhammad Ali has died after a battle with COVID-19 at the age of 89.

The admired boxing idol was diagnosed with coronavirus and transported to the hospital since mid-April and sadly died early Thursday morning, his family declared.

“It is with the deepest sadness that I tell everyone that early this morning, Jimmy Glenn, my father, passed away,” Adam, his son said.

Glenn was referred to for his profession as a long-lasting coach who worked with greats like Muhammad Ali, Floyd Patterson, Bobby Cassidy, Ralph Correa, Terrence AlLi, and Mark McPherson.

He set up the known Times Square Boxing Gym during the 70s, where he was the trainer of Muhammad Ali at whatever point he halted into town, and he was accepted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame in 2002.

He opened the milestone Times Square bar Jimmy’s Corner on 44th Street in 1971 as well, where he was oftentimes spotted conversing with fighters who stopped to visit.

The end scene from the Robert De Niro boxing great ‘Seething Bull’ was shot in Jimmy’s Corner.

His notorious bar is put with boxing memorabilia, photographs of warriors Glenn knew and surrounded the image of Muhammad Ali overlooking over the room.

Adam announced that he and his dad were tested positive with coronavirus at the same time last month. Adam has recovered. However, his father’s case who also had kidney disease, worsened every day.

‘My dad is a vibrant 89-year-old who went to work five days a week,’ Glenn, 39, stated to ABC News.

Glenn was admitted to NYU Langone Medical Center more than about fourteen days back. On Wednesday his family learned he would get a recovering plasma treatment after different prescriptions didn’t work.

“His condition rapidly worsened overnight, and finally, his body just did not have the strength to continue fighting,” Adam stated.

“I’m heartbroken that I had to fight for this treatment, and my dad wasn’t able to see if it worked for him. There just wasn’t enough time left. Going forward, I hope families get to have this treatment and are able to bring their loved ones back home,” Adam Glenn stated.

Glenn was born in South Carolina and went to live New York during the 1940s where he began his own profession in the ring as a beginner and went head to head with future heavyweight champion Floyd Patterson, before later turning into his cornerman.

Then, he got into training by opening his gym in Harlem. Glenn is survived by seven children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Tributes poured in on Thursday for the beloved boxing figure.

“A legend of boxing has heard his final bell,” Mauricio Sulaiman stated. “One of the first things I will do, whenever it is possible, will be to visit Jimmy’s corner in New York City and pay tribute to such a great human being.”

“My heart is broken right now. Jimmy Glenn was more than a friend to me, he was my family. Along with my late Dad, Jimmy was the best man I have ever known. He was a source of unconditional love and support in my life for 30 years,” Lou DiBella stated.

“Today we lost one of the best human beings in the world. Adam and I are have been communicating every day for the past month on Jimmy’s progress and we thought he would come out of this. But God’s plan and purpose are always bigger and better then we’ll ever know. I love you, Jimmy,” Monte Barrett stated Thursday.

“What a sweetheart of a man. An icon in the sport,” Bob Duffy stated.

The family wants to hold an open memorial for Glenn in August when he would have turned 90. The cornerman’s wife Swietlana passed away around for about 5 years. The family stated that they plan to open Jimmy’s Corner again and work it uncertainly when the pandemic passes.