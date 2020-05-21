Boxing in the United States set for June Las Vegas return, says Bob Arum | Boxing News





Promoter Bob Arum says the playing cards will probably be expanded to three-hour reveals

Bob Arum plans to stage a card of 5 fights on June 9 at the MGM Grand, the first of a sequence of bouts over the subsequent two months at the Las Vegas lodge.

A second combat card will probably be held two nights later, kicking off twice-weekly reveals at the lodge in June and July.

The promoter says no followers will probably be allowed and fighters – and everybody else – will probably be examined no less than twice throughout combat week for Covid-19.

The fights are pending approval of the Nevada Athletic Commission, which meets subsequent week to contemplate the occasions, together with two playing cards that the UFC plans to stage at its facility in Las Vegas.

They are additionally pending the reopening of the MGM and different Las Vegas accommodations, one thing that’s extensively anticipated to occur the first week of June, although no dates for a second section of easing virus restrictions have been introduced by Nevada governor Steve Sisolak.

0:37 Eddie Hearn is planning to stage boxing matches behind closed doorways at the headquarters of his promotion firm Eddie Hearn is planning to stage boxing matches behind closed doorways at the headquarters of his promotion firm

“Once we get those fights in and UFC gets its initial fights in, both of us will ask for additional dates,” mentioned Arum.

“The key was getting enough testing, and we’ve got plenty of testing in Nevada to hold our events.”

The British Boxing Board of Control is ‘hopeful’ the sport will return in July, however the governing physique has warned that restrictions might be enforced in this nation.

Promoter Eddie Hearn plans to carry fights at his Matchroom headquarters in Essex.

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya has additionally talked about returning with a July four card, although he has supplied no particulars.

UFC returned to motion earlier this month with playing cards in Florida, together with a pay-per-view occasion, that passed off with out followers.

1:26 WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says after profitable ‘each belt’ he is now simply boxing as a result of he loves the sport because it retains him mentally completely happy WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says after profitable ‘each belt’ he is now simply boxing as a result of he loves the sport because it retains him mentally completely happy

Arum declined to say who can be preventing on June 9 however mentioned the playing cards can be expanded to three-hour reveals, Arum mentioned, and have a most important occasion, a co-main and three supporting fights.

“These will be the same guys we were going to have before to the extent possible,” he mentioned.

“Guys like (Olympic medalist) Shakur Stevenson and others who would have been fighting on our cards.”

Stevenson was set to headline a Top Rank card in March at Madison Square Garden when it was referred to as off at the final minute due to the pandemic.

1:27 Josh Warrington says he’s open to preventing Shakur Stevenson, however believes his potential opponent has not been ‘in deep water conditions’ Josh Warrington says he’s open to preventing Shakur Stevenson, however believes his potential opponent has not been ‘in deep water conditions’

Another Top Rank fighter, Ireland’s Michael Conlan, was to combat in New York on St Patricks Day, however Arum mentioned Conlan won’t be on the upcoming playing cards as a result of he’s unable to journey from Ireland.

Arum mentioned fighters and cornermen will probably be examined after they arrive in Las Vegas the week of the combat and will probably be housed on a bubble ground at the MGM Grand. They will probably be allowed out solely to eat at an authorised restaurant in the lodge or to coach at the Top Rank gymnasium.

Fighters will even be examined the night time earlier than they combat. The double checks ought to get rid of the difficulty the UFC had when a fighter examined optimistic and was faraway from the UFC 249 card, Arum mentioned.

“Our protocols will be much more stringent than UFC had in Florida,” mentioned Arum. “In ours you wouldn’t have a fighter testing positive the day of the fight or the day before.”

Arum credited Jim Murren, the former MGM CEO who leads a state activity pressure coping with the virus, with ensuring there are sufficient checks accessible for fighters, judges, commissioners and anybody else concerned on website. He mentioned 60-70 folks could also be examined on combat day alone, utilizing checks that may give outcomes in a few hours.

While pre-pandemic fights had been held in the 16,000-seat MGM Grand Garden, Arum mentioned the fights will probably be held in a conference space or ballroom at the lodge.

There will probably be no media allowed, no less than at the starting, he mentioned, due to the logistical problem of testing extra folks.