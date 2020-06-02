Boxer Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd’s funeral

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Floyd, a black man, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck whereas Floyd was handcuffed and saying that he couldn’t breathe. His demise sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the nation, a few of which grew to become violent.

TMZ initially reported Mayweather’s supply, and stated he may even pay for companies in Minnesota and North Carolina.

“He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, he is definitely paying for the funeral,” Ellerbe advised ESPN.com on Monday.

Mayweather, who lives in Las Vegas, has not met the Floyd household.

Mayweather, who retired undefeated after 50 fights, successful 5 division titles, additionally paid for the funeral of an opponent. Mayweather gained his first world championship when he stopped Genaro Hernandez for the WBC tremendous featherweight title in 1998. Hernandez died 13 years later of most cancers, and Mayweather dealt with funeral bills.

Mayweather is taken into account probably the greatest boxers of his technology. Among the champion boxers he defeated earlier than retiring in 2017, are Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar de la Hoya and Miguel Cotto.