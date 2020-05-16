Boxer Dave Allen KOs sporting stars to win Darts At Home competition | Darts News





Dave Allen plainly has abilities outside the ring

Boxer Dave Allen got over the star-studded area of snooker’s Mark Selby, golf’s Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston as well as cricket’s Alex Hales to win the PDC’s Darts at Home: Sportsman Special.

The occasion was done in help of NHS Charities Together, as the professional athletes from different codes tipped up to the oche for an excellent reason.

The style was played as best-of-three legs, as well as each leg was played from 301.

‘The Doncaster De La Hoya’ made it 3 victories from 3 in the competition, going down simply one leg en path to the success.

Results Andrew Johnston 0-2 Alex Hales Mark Selby 0-2 Dave Allen Alex Hales 0-2 Dave Allen Andrew Johnston 1-2 Mark Selby Dave Allen 2-1 Andrew Johnston Mark Selby 0-2 Alex Hales

But it was not the boxer that flaunted the minute of the mid-day, as Hales struck an eight-darter to round off the301 The England cricketer hit 100, 140, 61 in a magnificent leg versus Selby in the last video game of the mid-day, however it was a situation of too-little, too-late as Allen currently had the team completed.

