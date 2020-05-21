Boxer Dave Allen and Preston’s Paul Gallagher ready for champion of champions showdown | Darts News





Dave Allen beat Dorian Darch through knockout in February

Heavyweight boxer Dave Allen and Preston North End footballer Paul Gallagher are ready to go face to face in a champion of champions showdown of sports activities stars on the darts oche.

There’s a sentence you by no means thought you’ll learn.

The pair just lately showcased their tungsten abilities in PDC Darts at Home specials, with Gallagher claiming high spot in a footballers’ version forward of West Brom’s Charlie Austin, Leicester’s James Maddison and West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Allen in the meantime clinched the Sportsman Special by edging out snooker’s Mark Selby, golf’s Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston and cricket’s Alex Hales, each occasions elevating cash in support of NHS Charities Together.

“I knew I could play a bit, I used to play as a kid and I’ve played as I’ve got a bit older,” Allen stated on The Darts Show podcast. “I did not play very properly the opposite day to be sincere, I believe I averaged round 52, 53. This Gallagher fella, who does he play for? Preston? He’ll get a proper good hiding off of me.

“I used to be advised Alex Hales was a correct participant. Obviously he acquired the eight dart end however I beat all of them earlier than I performed them. This Gallagher fella hasn’t acquired a prayer with me, not a prayer as a result of I’ll beat him earlier than he will get to the oche. He hasn’t acquired an opportunity towards me.

“Get that Gallagher lined up.”

‘The White Rhino’ misplaced only one leg on the day as he matched Gallagher’s efforts by finishing the clear sweep to steer his group.

Gallagher’s Preston at present sit sixth within the Championship

Gallagher had been notably spectacular in his opening sport, firing a 127 and trying out 108 to win his first leg towards Austin in 9 darts. He later produced a 140 go to and took out 54 to seal the win with a 75 common.

“To be honest I have never ever played a game of 501 or 301,” he admitted. “At the coaching floor we play killer or around the board and I’ve been fairly efficient at that so after I acquired the decision to do it off Michael Smith, I actually acquired a board on Thursday and practiced a couple of hours and then I performed on Sunday.

“I’ve simply acquired that hand-eye coordination, I might lie and say I play so much however I’ve simply picked it up fairly rapidly.

“I’d like to be the best sportsman so if Dave Allen is listening I’ll call him out as well. He gives it all that trash talk doesn’t he?”

5:42 Take a have a look at how Michael van Gerwen has turn into the king of the Premier League, successful 5 titles up to now Take a have a look at how Michael van Gerwen has turn into the king of the Premier League, successful 5 titles up to now

Both are avid darts followers away from their respective sporting professions, Gallagher admitting he’s typically advised he’s ‘not allowed’ to play together with his Preston teammates at coaching as a result of distinction in requirements.

The 35-year-old lives near Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, which has enabled him to observe the PDC’s World Matchplay match previously.

“I like Michael van Gerwen,” stated Gallagher. “The way he plays, the way he celebrates. His emotion is brilliant. But Gerwyn Price has come on the scene as well, changing sports from rugby. He likes to mix it and get under peoples’ skins so it’s good entertainment.”

Allen remembers watching Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld as early as his BDO days, in addition to Sky Sports Darts’ personal Colin Lloyd and some of his conferences with Phil Taylor.

“I love the darts,” he stated. “I cherished Barney. I watch all of it, I’m a giant Van Gerwen fan now, I believe he is good.

“I’ve by no means been to the darts, I bear in mind I went to a present final 12 months and I used to be speaking to Barry Hearn for a great half an hour. All we talked about was the darts and I stated ‘I need to go’ however clearly this 12 months has been a bit of a write-off.

“I might even go as a player, I might just pick it up, start playing a few hours a day and join the tour. I’ve already got the physique for it while I’m boxing. I’m halfway there.”

