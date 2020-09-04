Bowyer hopes to be “part of this sport in any way” in 2021

Bowyer is in his 15th full-time season at the Cup level and deals with an uphill climb in his efforts to win his very first title and return to Victory Lane for the very first time in 2018.

But it’s possible, as his group co-owner Tony Stewart showed in 2011 when he got in the playoffs winless, just to control the postseason and protect his 3rd champion.

“I came into the playoffs before (in 2007) and won New Hampshire right off the bat and rode that off into a third place finish and a shot at a title,” Bowyer stated after calling William Byron the dark horse for the 2020 playoffs.

“That’s real. Look at Tony Stewart, his last championship. They sucked all year. All of a sudden, boom, here they come running and get on that wave, found the right wave and rode that damn thing off into the sunset down there at Homestead and a championship. It can happen. It can happen with any race team, but you’ve got to, for us, again, going back to how it’s gonna happen for me and that’s minimizing mistakes. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes that we’ve made. If we can do that, I’m telling you we’re capable of going rounds in this thing.”

Bowyer’s best points result came in 2012 when he finished runner-up in the championship to Brad Keselowski while driving for Michael Waltrip Racing.

