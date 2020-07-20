Bowthy Massage Gaming Chair Large Size Computer Ergonomic Game Chair Heavy Duty Big and Tall Gamer Chair Racing Style Headrest and Lumbar Support (Black)



Price: $195.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 10:11:32 UTC – Details)



If you’re the kind of person that enjoys lengthy gaming sessions well into the small hours,then an ergonomic gaming chair is essential for you.

Bowthy gaming chairs for adults will help you avoid back pains, neck pains, headaches, fatigue and other unpleasant conditions.

Multiple adjustable designs to enhance your entertainment while meeting your best seating needs.

Features:

⚡ Ergonomics

⚡ 360 degree swivel

⚡ 90-120 degree rocking mode

⚡ 90-180 degrees tilt locking

⚡ USB massage lumbar support

⚡ Load capacity up to 350 lbs

⚡ Sturdy five star leg base

⚡ Premium PU leather material

⚡ Height adjustable gas lift cylinder

⚡ Easy to move with mute caster wheels

⚡ Headrest pillow and lumbar cushion are included

⚡ Perfect for the office, home, conference occasion

Product Specifications:

-Seat Dimensions：22.8×21.3×3.9 inch

-Back Dimensions：32.3×22.4×6.7 inch

-Adjustable Seat Height：3.94 inch

-Weight Capacity：350 LBS

-Product Carton Dimensions：33.5×25.6×12.6 inch

-Shipping Weight：49.2 LBS

Warranty Policy:

☞ 30 days unconditional return

☞ 12 month warranty on parts replacement

☞ If any problem, please contact us，we will reply you within 12 hours.

Package Includes:

– 1 x Game chair

– 1 x Product Manual

– 1 x Bag of screws and tools

– 1 x Headrest

– 1 x Massage lumbar cushion

*SPECIAL ATTENTION:

*If this gaming desk chair tilts forward after installation, please reorient the chassis!

🎮【Professional Design For Gaming】 Bowthy gaming chair immerses you in whatever game you’re playing. Ergonomic design with an adjustable extended backrest is included to help cushion your neck and spine. While special soft and height adjustable armrests help to protect your wrists and shoulders.

🎮【Lumbar Massage For Support and Relax】 Feel tired, relax yourself by sitting on this massage gaming chair, enjoying yourself resting and massaging. The video game chair features 2 massage programs to help relieve lumbar stiffness.

🎮【Large Size and Heavy Duty Design】 With widened and heightened design to accommodate big guy, more comfortable and efficient with space. In addition, the racing chair base has also been strengthened. The relevant accessories have undergone rigorous tests and can easily support up to 350LBS.

🎮【High-end Leather Gaming Seat】 The PU leather is high-grade, wear-resistant and durable in use. With high-density thicker（4.7inch） sponge inside to make an ideal gamer chair. Headrest, and freely adjustable lumbar support provide an ultra-comfortable experience.

🎮【100% Satisfaction Guarantee】 We’re so confident that you’ll love this pc gaming chair, we guarantee it! If you are not completely satisfied with your purchase within 30 days, we’ll refund you. Plus,we provide 12 months warranty on parts. Feel free to contact us if you have any questions.