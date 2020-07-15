Bowflex Max Trainer Series

Price: $999.00
14 Minutes
Max can deliver the cardio benefits of interval training in as little as 14 minutes.
Burn Calories
Max activates muscle and helps incinerate calories in every full-body workout.
Elliptical & Stepper Combined
Max combines the easy, low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie burning power of a stepper.
Burn Rate Display
Max’s unique burn rate display shows how many calories burned per minute and sets acitivty level targets.
8 Levels of Resistance
Control resistance with the click of a dial.
Built-In Programs
Challenge yourself with the 14-minute Max Interval, or carve your own path in Manual Mode.
Target & Burn Rate Indicators
Target zone and burn rate indicators motivate you by setting targets.
Up to 2 User Profiles
Now, you and a family member can enjoy the benefits of Max.
Resistance Levels
20
20
16
8
Programs
7
11
9
2
Bluetooth Connectivity
✓
✓
✓
App Experiences
JRNY app / Explore the World app
Max Trainer App
Max Trainer App
Heart Rate
Bluetooth Heart Rate Armband
Integrated Contact Grips/ Included Chest Strap
Integrated Contact Grips / Included Chest Strap
Included Chest Strap
Interactive Backlit Display
✓
✓
✓
✓
Transport Wheels
✓
✓
✓
✓
