Bowflex Max Trainer Series

14 Minutes

Max can deliver the cardio benefits of interval training in as little as 14 minutes.

Burn Calories

Max activates muscle and helps incinerate calories in every full-body workout.

Elliptical & Stepper Combined

Max combines the easy, low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie burning power of a stepper.

Burn Rate Display

Max’s unique burn rate display shows how many calories burned per minute and sets acitivty level targets.

8 Levels of Resistance

Control resistance with the click of a dial.

Built-In Programs

Challenge yourself with the 14-minute Max Interval, or carve your own path in Manual Mode.

Target & Burn Rate Indicators

Target zone and burn rate indicators motivate you by setting targets.

Up to 2 User Profiles

Now, you and a family member can enjoy the benefits of Max.

Workout History Tracking

Up to 4 Users

Up to 4 Users

Up to 2 Users

Up to 2 Users

Resistance Levels

20

20

16

8

Programs

7

11

9

2

Bluetooth Connectivity

App Experiences

JRNY app / Explore the World app

Max Trainer App

Max Trainer App

Heart Rate

Bluetooth Heart Rate Armband

Integrated Contact Grips/ Included Chest Strap

Integrated Contact Grips / Included Chest Strap

Included Chest Strap

Interactive Backlit Display

Transport Wheels

Combines the easy low-impact motion of an elliptical with the calorie burning power of a stepper
Max can deliver the cardio benefits of interval training in as little as 14 minutes
Max’s unique burn rate display shows how many calories burned per minute and sets activity level targets
Target zone and burn rate indicators motivate you by setting targets to help you achieve your goals
Interactive backlit display features 2 workout programs and 8 resistance levels
Included Components: Exercise Machine

