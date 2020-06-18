Bow Wow Says ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Will Address Social Unrest



Bow Wow says that he’s going to use his platform to show people what’s unfolding on the streets of Atlanta … he says civil unrest is a big section of his reality show.

The rapper and tv producer joined us Thursday on “TMZ Live” and said his show, “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta,” will spend a lot of air time discussing every thing that’s been going on in the ATL — riots, protests, COVID-19 and the Rayshard Brooks killing.

Bow Wow says the sweetness of reality TV will be able to tackle topics in the here and now, and he says it’s only right to train cameras and attention on what’s unfolding in a city rocked by social unrest.

One example, Bow Wow tells us, is a trip around town with Angela Simmons, where they run into storefronts boarded up to force away looters.



Bow Wow says the show may also point out where some high-profile incidents took place in Atlanta … and it seems like he’s discussing the Rayshard shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot at the hands of police, and maybe even where 6 other Atlanta cops tased black students in their car during a protest.



