Boutier grabs share of clubhouse lead at rain-hit Drive On Championship By Reuters

©Reuters LPGA: LPGA Drive Championship – First Round



(Reuters) – France’s Celine Boutier carded 4 birdies to get a share of the second-round clubhouse lead at the LPGA’s inaugural Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio on Saturday.

Starting on the back 9, Boutier took the lead after acquiring 2 strokes in her opening 5 holes in damp conditions at Inverness Club.

The 26- year-old lost momentum with 2 bogeys on her back 9 however recuperated with a closing birdie to go up to five-under total together with England’s Jodi Ewart Shadoff, who carded a level-par rating.

Boutier thinks her experience of playing in challenging conditions on the Ladies European Tour was available in convenient as she provided some vital par conserves to remain in contention in the LPGA’s very first competition considering that February.

“I feel like I can handle tough weather conditions pretty well,” Boutier, who has actually taped 3 leading-10 surfaces in 4 LPGA occasions this year, stated. “Like in Europe it’s not constantly excellent weather condition, and I played in Britain a fair bit.

“It’s an excellent difficulty and I believe specifically on this course you need to be really, really wise.

“I didn’t hit the ball as well as yesterday, but I had some good par saves. Hopefully I can get my game ready for tomorrow.”

Japanese novice …