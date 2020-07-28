Bournemouth to discuss claim against Hawk-Eye for ghost goal during Aston Villa vs Sheffield United | Football News





Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried on over the line during the goalless draw against Sheffield United – however it was not gotten by Hawk-Eye

Bournemouth’s board will satisfy later on today to discuss the possibility of pursuing a payment claim against Hawk-Eye, whose error might have contributed to their transfer from the Premier League.

Hawk-Eye launched a declaration apologising after a mistake by Aston Villa’s goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who carried on over the line against Sheffield United in the very first video game back after lockdown, was not found by their goal- line innovation system.

Referee Michael Oliver got no signal to award a goal and play continued, the video game ending up in a goalless draw.

After the match, the goal- line innovation business apologised, declaring “seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost.”

Referee Michael Oliver points to his watch to signal the goal line innovation did not provide a goal

Eddie Howe’s future as Bournemouth supervisor will be gone over later on today

On Sunday, without that point, Villa would have been relegated on goal distinction – and Bournemouth would have made it through by a single goal.

To date, no attorneys have actually been advised. However, the club’s board is set up to satisfy in the next couple of days, where a choice will be made on their next relocation.

Other concerns, consisting of the future of supervisor Eddie Howe and the club’s financial resources post-relegation are likewise anticipated to be on the program.