Bournemouth reveal one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Project Restart

Bournemouth have introduced one of their players has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Cherries confirmed the participant has contracted the virus after the newest spherical of exams for prime flight golf equipment.

The Premier League introduced on Saturday that there have been two positive exams at two golf equipment from 996 exams carried out on Thursday and Friday.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

A Bournemouth assertion learn: “AFC Bournemouth can verify that one of its players has tested positive for Covid-19, following the membership’s second spherical of testing.





“Medical confidentiality means the participant’s title won’t be disclosed, and the membership asks for this to be revered.

Read extra

“In line with Premier League protocols concerning positive exams, he’ll self-isolate for a interval of seven days earlier than being tested once more at a later date.

“Following strict adherence of the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week.”

The unnamed Bournemouth participant, and the opposite positive check, will now self-isolate for seven days.

In the primary spherical of testing six individuals had been proven to have the virus, together with Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant supervisor Ian Woan.

A Premier League assertion on Saturday learn: “The Premier League can right now verify that on Tuesday 19 May, Thursday 21 May and Friday 22 May, 996 players and membership workers had been tested for Covid-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two golf equipment.

“Players or membership workers who’ve tested positive will now self-isolate for a interval of seven days.

“The Premier League is offering this aggregated info for the needs of competitors integrity and transparency.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

The discount in circumstances, with 248 extra individuals tested on this spherical, will likely be seen as a step ahead for ‘Project Restart’ going into Tuesday’s Premier League shareholders’ assembly, the place golf equipment are anticipated to debate the protocols of transferring to contact coaching.

The six individuals who tested positive within the first spherical weren’t checked this time attributable to being in self-isolation, whereas the capability of testing at every membership has elevated from 40 to 50.

After golf equipment unanimously voted on Monday to renew restricted group coaching, players up and down the league have returned to their coaching grounds with team-mates this week after greater than two months away.

But there are nonetheless issues amongst players, with the likes of Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante staying away over security fears.

It has been a very robust time for Watford as, together with Mariappa, two members of workers tested positive, whereas boss Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that a number of of his players had been at dwelling in isolation after members of their household had the virus.

However, the willpower to renew the season stays agency, with June 19 a mooted “staging post” for a restart.