Bournemouth fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News

Bournemouth’s rearranged video games for the Premier League restart
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:07pm
The particulars of Bournemouth’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their sport in opposition to Newcastle stay on Sky Sports.
Eddie Howe’s facet have a troublesome battle on their palms to keep away from relegation and the primary of their 9 remaining video games sees them tackle Crystal Palace earlier than a visit to Wolves awaits.
Sky Sports will present 64 stay Premier League video games when the season resumes.
Saturday 20 June
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Kick-Off 7.45
Wednesday 24 June
Wolves v Bournemouth
Kick-Off 6pm
Wednesday 1 July
Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Kick-Off 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick
Bournemouth fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Manchester United vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs Tottenham
Bournemouth vs Leicester
Man City vs Bournemouth
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Everton vs Bournemouth