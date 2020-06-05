Bournemouth fixtures: Kick-off times and dates | Football News





Bournemouth restart their season in opposition to Crystal Palace

The particulars of Bournemouth’s first fixtures for the Premier League restart have been confirmed with their sport in opposition to Newcastle stay on Sky Sports.

Eddie Howe’s facet have a troublesome battle on their palms to keep away from relegation and the primary of their 9 remaining video games sees them tackle Crystal Palace earlier than a visit to Wolves awaits.

Saturday 20 June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Kick-Off 7.45

Wednesday 24 June

Wolves v Bournemouth

Kick-Off 6pm

Wednesday 1 July

Bournemouth v Newcastle United

Kick-Off 6pm; Live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports Pick

Bournemouth fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed

Manchester United vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Bournemouth vs Leicester

Man City vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth vs Southampton

Everton vs Bournemouth