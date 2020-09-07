Bounedjah scores as Cazorla’s Al Sadd decimate Al Sailiya

Xavi Hernandez’s men have now won all two games this season, scoring 10 goals in the process to top the Qatar Stars League

Algeria international Baghdad Bounedjah was among the goal scorers as Al Sadd secured a 5-1 away win over Al Sailiya.

Xavi Hernandez’s side came into the Qatar Stars League encounter having silenced Al Kharitiyah 5-1 in their previous tie – with the African also finding the net.

Against the Peregrines inside Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, they continued with their strong start to the new season in the six-goal thriller.

Captain Hassan Al Heidos led by example after seven minutes by beating goalkeeper Amine Lecomte who is on loan from Al-Duhail from close range.

Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla doubled the lead via a penalty kick on the half hour mark, with the hosts reducing the deficit through Majdi Siddiq with four minutes from half-time.

In the 59th minute, Bounedjah restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage with a cool finish. Remarkably, Al Sailiya had their chances, but they were poor in the final third.

Tae Hee Nam dented Sami Trabelsi’s men ambition of launching a comeback with his 81st minute strike, while substitute Ahmed Sayyar capped the win with a fifth strike.

Bounedjah – who made the 2019 AFC Champions League Best XI was in action from start to finish…