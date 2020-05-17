‘Bottom of the fridge’ slow cooker vegetable stew recipe

Every week I make a basic stew to consume the veggies that are left over in my refrigerator. I after that divided this stew right into numerous sections as well as offer some with butter beans or chickpeas, some with pasta, some with quinoa, as well as mix some to ice up for soups or sauces afterward. You actually can adjust this standard recipe to consume what veggies you have. It can either be made in a slow cooker or a heavy-based, lidded covered dish frying pan.
Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 1 hr (or 3 hrs 10 mins by slow cooker)
OFFERS
Four
COMPONENTS
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 onion, peeled off as well as cut
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled off as well as very finely cut
- 3 celery stalks, reduced right into tiny pieces
- 3 sprigs of fresh thyme
- 1 bay fallen leave
- 125 ml gewurztraminer
- 1 aubergine, diced
- 200 g mushrooms, cut
- 1 fennel light bulb, very finely cut
- 250 ml poultry or vegetable supply
- 250 ml passata
- 6 cherry tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 tsp merlot vinegar
- 2 tablespoon additional virgin olive oil
- Fresh marjoram (optional)
TECHNIQUE
- Heat the olive oil in a huge, non-stick fry pan over a tool warm. Add the onion pieces as well as the salt as well as fry for 5 mins, mixing routinely. Then include the garlic as well as maintain frying till soft. Add the celery, thyme as well as bay fallen leave as well as fry for an additional min. Then include the gewurztraminer as well as chef till it has actually all vaporized.
- Transfer to a slow cooker, as well as include the diced aubergine, cut mushrooms as well as fennel. Pour over the supply as well as passata, after that cover as well as prepare over for 3 hrs.
- Alternatively, chef in a heavy-bottomed frying pan on the range top, covered, for 50 mins on a slow simmer. Stir periodically to assist quit the lower capturing.
- Before offering, include the cut in half cherry tomatoes, a tsp of merlot vinegar, 2 tbsps of additional virgin olive oil, some fresh ground black pepper as well as a scattering of fresh marjoram (if making use of). This actually refreshes the flavour.