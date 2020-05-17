‘Bottom of the fridge’ slow cooker vegetable stew recipe

Every week I make a basic stew to consume the veggies that are left over in my refrigerator. I after that divided this stew right into numerous sections as well as offer some with butter beans or chickpeas, some with pasta, some with quinoa, as well as mix some to ice up for soups or sauces afterward. You actually can adjust this standard recipe to consume what veggies you have. It can either be made in a slow cooker or a heavy-based, lidded covered dish frying pan.

Prep time: 10 mins|Cooking time: 1 hr (or 3 hrs 10 mins by slow cooker)

OFFERS

Four

COMPONENTS

2 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 onion, peeled off as well as cut

1 tsp sea salt

2 garlic cloves, peeled off as well as very finely cut

3 celery stalks, reduced right into tiny pieces

3 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bay fallen leave

125 ml gewurztraminer

1 aubergine, diced

200 g mushrooms, cut

1 fennel light bulb, very finely cut

250 ml poultry or vegetable supply

250 ml passata

6 cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tsp merlot vinegar

2 tablespoon additional virgin olive oil

Fresh marjoram (optional)

TECHNIQUE