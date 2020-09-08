Bottled water IPO makes founder China’s second-richest person

The founder of China’s biggest bottled water group has become the country’s second-richest person with a fortune of more than $50bn, after shares in his company surged on their debut in Hong Kong.

Zhong Shanshan, Nongfu Spring’s biggest shareholder, enjoyed a multibillion-dollar windfall after the stock jumped 63 per cent on Tuesday.

Mr Zhong’s fortune now tops the $52.1bn net worth of Pony Ma, the founder of Chinese internet group Tencent, according to Bloomberg estimates. Jack Ma, the founder of ecommerce business Alibaba, remains China’s wealthiest individual with an estimated $57.8bn fortune.

Nongfu, whose red-capped plastic bottles are ubiquitous at official gatherings in China, raised more than $1bn in its Hong Kong initial public offering this week.

The pop in Nongfu’s stock pushed the value of Mr Zhong’s 84 per cent stake in the company to $42.7bn, according to Bloomberg estimates. Combined with his $9.4bn stake in Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise, a maker of Covid-19 test kits, and cash and other assets of $1bn, Mr Zhong is now worth $53.4bn.

The IPO nearly trebled the net worth of Mr Zhong, a former mushroom grower and journalist who founded Nongfu in 1996. Prior to the Hong Kong offering his fortune stood at $18.9bn.

Mr Zhong, 65, is known in…