BOTTLED JOY Sports Water Bottle with Straw&Handle, BPA-Free Leakproof Wide Mouth Drinking Motivational Workout Fitness Bottle 27oz 800ml High Capacity for Running,Athletic,Excerise, Hiking, Cycling



Price: $12.99

This Sports water bottle is 2 in 1 Straw Design. Open the Bite valve, you can sip the water through the straw directly.Bite valve provide faster flow and enhanced durability. After excerise, you can also open the cap and drink and enjoy your water time.

Clear Water Bottle with Straw and Handle. Ergonomic loop handle design. Easy to hold and carry. Sleek shape fits in the hand comfortablely. Integrated loop handle grip makes it easy to clip a carabiner or carry with the crook of a finger.

Wide Mouth Water Bottle.Easy to clean. wide-mouthed and removable bite valve design makes it easy to clean.

BPA Free Water Bottle.Made from BPA free non toxic food grade material. Safe for drinking.

27oz 800ml Water Bottle. High Capacity to meet your water intake after sports. Contain more water required in daily life or exercise. Best for outdoor hiking, camping and picnic.