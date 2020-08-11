BOTTLED JOY 50oz Water Bottle, BPA Free 1.5L Kids Water Bottle Hydration with Motivational Time Marker Reminder Leak-Proof Drinking for Camping Sports Workouts and Outdoor Activity



Enjoy Everyday Hydration!



This 50 oz water bottle is not just a water container, but it advocates a healthy lifestyle by providing everyday water. The convenient handle makes this water bottle easy to take along when hiking, camping, working out, traveling, and also at the office and in the car without having to worry about finding water to refill it as with smaller water bottles. With the embossed capacity markings/timeline, it is designed to remind you to stay hydrated and control how much water you intake throughout the day. Built with conventional screw and a silicone gasket construction, the leak-proof lid is tightly sealed to the bottle, and it won’t retain any flavors from powders or juice. The 1.5’’ wide-mouth opening accommodates ice cubes, the flip-top lid is built for easy filling and refilling, and easy cleaning with a bendy bottle brush ! The water bottle is reusable, saves the environment from lots of single-use plastic bottle waste.

Flip-Top Lid

Easy to open and seal.

Time Marker Reminder

Stay hydrated by knowing what time and how much you drink.

Wide Mouth

The 1.5″ wide mouth is convenient to fill the ice cube or fruit.

50 oz Capacity: This sturdy half gallon water bottle holds 1.5L of water to meet the daily water intake and fitness hydration needs of 1 adult when you are training hard outdoors and indoors. The convenient built-in handle allows for easy water transportation, perfect for taking to football practice, baseball games and other activities on hot summer days.

Eco-friendly: Made of the highest quality food-grade PETG Resin, this heavy duty water bottle is BPA-free, odor-free, and can endure any hectic lifestyle. It is reusable, recyclable, and saves the environment from lots of single-use plastic bottle waste.

Functional Design: Built with conventional screw and a silicone gasket construction, the leak-proof lid tightly seals the bottle, and it won’t retain any residual flavors from powders or juice. The 1.5’’ wide-mouth opening accommodates ice cubes, the flip-top lid is built for easy filling and refilling, as well as easy cleaning with a bottle brush!

Use and Care Tips: 1. No hot liquid above 120℉; 2. Not dishwasher safe; 3. Do not put in the freezer; 4. Clean with baking soda and vinegar; 5. Don’t leave in the car on a hot day; 6. Do not drop it.

Guarantee: Within 18 months, any fault caused by non-artificial reason we will provide a refund or replacement for the 50 oz water bottle with Motivational Time Marked.