BOTTLED JOY 32oz Water Bottle, BPA Free Water Bottle with Motivational Time Marker Reminder Leak-Proof 1L Drinking Bottle Tritan Sports Bottle for Camping Workouts Gym and Outdoor Activity



Price: $16.99

(as of Jul 16,2020 22:29:47 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Motivational Time Marked Water Bottle



This 32oz water bottle is designed to meet the daily use of most people. Whether you are studying or working, bring convenience and fashion to your life. This sports bottle can be used in the gym, with a metal ring and nylon hand straps that can be carried around or placed on exercise equipment. A water bottle with a clamshell design and a super-seal ring is also indispensable for business trips or travel. The 1.5’’ wide-mouth opening accommodates ice cubes, the flip-top lid is built for easy filling and refilling, and easy cleaning with a bottle brush! The water bottle is reusable, saves the environment from lots of single-use plastic bottle waste.

Features

BPA& DEHP- FREE

DISWISHER SAFE

TIME MARKED

LEAK PROOF

ODOR- FREE

WIDE MOUTH

STRAINER

STRAP

Time marker reminder

The high-quality water bottle includes a time mark that remind you to rehydrate.

Flip-top Lid

The sports bottle is enclosed by a conventional screw to prevent leaks.

Reusable and reliable

Food grade 7 material is used for the whole 32 oz water bottle. Tritan material is BPA&DEHP-Free.

32 oz Capacity

✓

✓

✓

Time Marker

✓

✓

✓

Straw

✓

Handle

✓

✓

Strap

✓

Material

Tritan

Tritan

Stainless Steel

BPA-FREE

✓

✓

✓

All-Day Hydration: This 32oz water bottle is great for your daily hydration. It’s light and ergonomic design with strap, perfect for hiking, workouts, gym and cycling. The motivational time marker will remind you how much water you need to drink. Now, you won’t have to worry about drinking enough water.

Eco-friendly: The water bottle adopts high quality food-great Tritan resin, it is BPA free, odor free and healthy. Safe for drinking and reusable, that is easy to recycle and no pollution. It also shatter resistant. Drinking water with the bottle it means you own the healthy drinking water tool.

Functional Design: There is a motivational time mark to remind drinking water, the leak-proof lid with straw tightly seals the bottle, and it won’t retain any residual flavors from powders or juice. The 1.5’’ wide-mouth opening accommodates ice cubes, the flip-top lid is built for easy filling and refilling, as well as easy cleaning with a bottle brush!

Use and Care Tips: 1. Do not fill with hot liquid above 212℉; 2. Dishwasher safe; 3. Do not put in the freezer; 4. Clean with baking soda and vinegar; 5. Do not drop it.

Guarantee: Within 18 months, any fault caused by non-artificial reason we will provide a refund or replacement for the 32 oz water bottle with Motivational Time Marked.